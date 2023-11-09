Khris Middleton's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 129-125 win over the Nets (his most recent game) Middleton put up 15 points and four assists.

Let's break down Middleton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-161)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per game last year, 29th in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per contest last year, 28th in the NBA in that category.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pacers were 17th in the league last season, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 33 16 1 7 0 1 0 1/27/2023 15 17 4 4 0 0 2

