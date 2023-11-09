The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 120-118 win over the Pistons, Lillard tallied 34 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-156)

Over 5.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 119.5 points per game.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers allowed 12.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, 17th in the league in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 36 19 2 8 1 0 0 12/4/2022 32 21 4 6 5 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.