Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (27.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 2.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (11.5).

Haliburton, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Thursday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 17.

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.