The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.

The Bucks put up 117.1 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 121.3 the Pacers give up.

Milwaukee is 2-0 when scoring more than 121.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks averaged 118.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 115 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee surrendered 112.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 114.1.

In home games, the Bucks drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.9) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries