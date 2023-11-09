How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.
- The Bucks put up 117.1 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 121.3 the Pacers give up.
- Milwaukee is 2-0 when scoring more than 121.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks averaged 118.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 115 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee surrendered 112.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 114.1.
- In home games, the Bucks drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.9) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
