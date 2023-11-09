The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI. The point total for the matchup is set at 243.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 243.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Milwaukee game has gone over 243.5 points.

Milwaukee has had an average of 236.6 points in its games this season, 6.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bucks are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 1 14.3% 117.1 243.1 119.4 240.7 228.4 Pacers 5 62.5% 126 243.1 121.3 240.7 233.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The 117.1 points per game the Bucks put up are only 4.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (121.3).

Milwaukee is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 121.3 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-6 1-6 5-2 Pacers 5-3 0-1 7-1

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 126 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 119.4 Points Allowed (PG) 121.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 1-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

