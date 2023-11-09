The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 120-118 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Lopez posted 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Now let's examine Lopez's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last year, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 45.3 per game.

The Pacers allowed 26.4 assists per game last season (26th in the NBA).

On defense, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, 17th in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 21 8 1 0 3 0 1/27/2023 24 15 6 2 3 1 1 1/16/2023 34 19 6 1 3 1 0

