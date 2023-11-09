When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Brayden Point and Corey Perry will be among the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a leading scorer for Chicago, with seven points this season, as he has put up five goals and two assists in 11 games.

Perry has made a major impact for Chicago this season with seven points (two goals and five assists).

This season, Ryan Donato has three goals and three assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-4-0 record this season, with an .882 save percentage (55th in the league). In 5 games, he has 134 saves, and has conceded 18 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Nikita Kucherov has 22 points in 13 games (10 goals, 12 assists).

Point has picked up 17 points (1.3 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Victor Hedman's total of 16 points is via three goals and 13 assists.

Matt Tomkins (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .889% save percentage ranks 52nd in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.85 Goals Scored 2.36 29th 25th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 19th 30.4 Shots 26.8 30th 28th 33.5 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 3rd 34.09% Power Play % 10.53% 28th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.