Blackhawks vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 9
The Chicago Blackhawks' (4-7) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, November 9 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 26 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Chicago has given up 38 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -12, they are 30th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay's 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
