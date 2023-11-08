Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 11 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can catch all six games involving teams from the MAC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio Bobcats at Buffalo Bulls 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!