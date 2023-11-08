Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Middleton put up 15 points and four assists in a 129-125 win against the Nets.

Below, we dig into Middleton's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Over 3.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were ranked 27th in the league defensively last year, conceding 118.5 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pistons conceded 25.8 per game last season, ranking them 18th in the league.

Conceding 12 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 33 34 8 5 1 0 0 1/23/2023 15 8 2 4 2 0 0

