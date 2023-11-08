The Detroit Pistons (2-6) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on BSWI and BSDET.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The 116.7 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.8 more points than the Pistons allow (112.9).

Milwaukee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.

Milwaukee gave up 112.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in road games (114.1).

In home games, the Bucks made 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries