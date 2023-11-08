The Detroit Pistons (2-6), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will attempt to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSDET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-12.5) 229 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.7 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 119.7 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by three points per game.

The Pistons' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.4 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (15th in league).

These two teams score a combined 226.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 232.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +400 +165 - Pistons +75000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.