Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Lopez posted four points and seven rebounds in a 129-125 win against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lopez's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 35 24 14 2 0 2 1 1/23/2023 24 21 4 1 2 2 0 11/2/2022 27 11 7 2 0 1 1 10/31/2022 34 24 9 0 2 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.