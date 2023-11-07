Tuesday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) matching up with the Milwaukee Panthers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 win as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

The Panthers went 11-19 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Milwaukee 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Milwaukee scored more in conference action (61.3 points per game) than overall (58.8).

At home, the Panthers scored 62.0 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 56.0.

At home, Milwaukee conceded 58.1 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 63.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.