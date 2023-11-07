Creighton vs. Florida A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) play in a game with no set line at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs Florida A&M Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays covered the spread 15 times in 37 games last year.
- Florida A&M won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|135
|68.4
|138.4
|145
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|135
|70
|138.4
|130.8
Additional Creighton vs Florida A&M Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays scored were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (70).
- Creighton went 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall last season when scoring more than 70 points.
- The Rattlers scored 9.8 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).
- Florida A&M put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Florida A&M
|13-2
|Home Record
|4-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-15
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
