Monday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-55 victory as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 75, Arkansas State 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-19.9)

Wisconsin (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Performance Insights

With 65.3 points scored per game and 63.6 points allowed last season, Wisconsin was 328th in college basketball on offense and 30th defensively.

Last year, the Badgers were 302nd in college basketball in rebounds (29.5 per game) and 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7).

Wisconsin was 300th in the nation in assists (11.6 per game) last year.

The Badgers were 112th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and 174th in 3-point percentage (34.2%) last year.

Giving up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.6% from beyond the arc last season, Wisconsin was 51st and 58th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Badgers took 40.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 33.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 59.8% of their shots, with 66.8% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.