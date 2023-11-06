Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Wisconsin Badgers will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-14.5)
|138.5
|-1600
|+850
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-14.5)
|138.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wisconsin put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.
- Arkansas State went 14-13-0 ATS last season.
- Red Wolves games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.