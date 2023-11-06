The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) are heavy, 23.5-point favorites against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 149.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -23.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette and its opponents combined to score more than 149.5 points in 16 of 32 games last season.

Marquette games had an average of 149.6 points last season, 0.1 more than the over/under for this game.

Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Marquette's .625 ATS win percentage (20-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northern Illinois' .593 mark (16-11-0 ATS Record).

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 16 50% 79.3 151.3 70.3 145.3 149.5 Northern Illinois 14 51.9% 72.0 151.3 75.0 145.3 143.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up only 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Huskies allowed (75.0).

Marquette went 11-7 against the spread and 17-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-12-0 1-1 15-17-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 1-0 15-12-0

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Northern Illinois 16-1 Home Record 5-7 8-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.