Monday's game at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) squaring off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-62 win as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Illinois is projected to cover the spread (24.5) against Marquette. The two sides are expected to go under the 152.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -24.5

Marquette -24.5 Point Total: 152.5

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+24.5)



Northern Illinois (+24.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Marquette Performance Insights

Offensively, Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in the country (79.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 184th (70.3 points conceded per game).

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in the country in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6) last season.

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in the nation last year.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.9) last season. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Last year, Marquette was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Marquette attempted 58% of its shots from inside the arc, and 42% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Marquette's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois ranked 169th in the country last year with 72 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 311th with 75 points allowed per game.

With 30 rebounds per game, the Huskies ranked 278th in college basketball. They allowed 33.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

Last season Northern Illinois ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, the Huskies ranked 323rd in the country. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

With 7.4 threes per game, the Huskies ranked 182nd in college basketball. They owned a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

Last season Northern Illinois allowed 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were threes.

