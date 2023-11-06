Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-62 and heavily favors Marquette to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) versus Northern Illinois. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -23.5

Marquette -23.5 Point Total: 149.5

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Marquette (-23.5)



Marquette (-23.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Marquette Performance Insights

Offensively, Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in college basketball (79.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 184th (70.3 points conceded per game).

The Golden Eagles collected 28.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last year, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in the country.

Marquette was sixth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Marquette attempted 42% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 58% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois scored 72 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 75 points per contest (311th-ranked).

The Huskies grabbed 30 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Last year Northern Illinois ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.6 per game.

The Huskies averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Huskies ranked 182nd in the nation with 7.4 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 146th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Northern Illinois allowed 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.8% three-point percentage (112th-ranked).

Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were threes.

