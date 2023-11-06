The Marquette Golden Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Northern Illinois Huskies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-24.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-24.5) 151.5 -6000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Golden Eagles games hit the over.

Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Huskies games went over the point total 15 out of 27 times last year.

