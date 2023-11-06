The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be up against the New York Jets' defense and Jordan Whitehead in Week 9 action at MetLife Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Chargers pass catchers' matchup against the Jets secondary.

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 94.9 13.6 5 34 9.80

Keenan Allen vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 643 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has totaled 54 catches and four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Los Angeles is No. 13 in the league, with 1,812 (258.9 per game).

The Chargers' scoring average on offense is 24.9 points per game, 13th in the league.

Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.1 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 39 tackles, three TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,291 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).

So far this season, the Jets rank fifth in the NFL with 18.4 points allowed per game and rank sixth in total yards allowed with 329.3 yards given up per game.

Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 74 16 Def. Targets Receptions 54 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 643 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.9 5.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 218 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

