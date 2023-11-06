The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) are heavy, 26.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 for the matchup.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -26.5 131.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay played 19 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.

The Phoenix had a 135.8-point average over/under in their contests last year, 4.3 more points than the total for this game.

The Phoenix had eight wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Green Bay (8-21-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 22.4% less often than Iowa State (16-16-0) last year.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 12 37.5% 67.6 126.9 62.6 139.1 133.1 Green Bay 19 65.5% 59.3 126.9 76.5 139.1 136.2

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were just 3.3 fewer points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.

Green Bay went 7-7 against the spread and 3-11 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 2-0 10-22-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 1-0 17-12-0

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Green Bay 13-3 Home Record 2-10 3-8 Away Record 1-17 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.