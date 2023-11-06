The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cameron Thomas and others in this outing.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 0.5 (Over: -106)

Monday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 25.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has collected 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Antetokounmpo's zero made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Monday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 25.5. That is 3.0 more than his season average.

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 7.5-point over/under for Malik Beasley on Monday is 4.0 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected four boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Beasley averages 2.5 made three-pointers, 1.0 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 33 points Thomas scores per game are 10.5 more than his prop total on Monday.

His rebounding average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Thomas, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 7.5 points prop total set for Ben Simmons on Monday is 0.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (8.3).

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Simmons has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

