Will Tyler Johnson find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.