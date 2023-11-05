The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, face the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center. Fancy a wager on Jones in the Blackhawks-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jones vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 25:21 on the ice per game.

Jones has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

In five of 10 games this season, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in five of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jones has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Jones Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

