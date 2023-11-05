Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 5?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan Donato going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Donato has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Donato has no points on the power play.
- Donato averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
