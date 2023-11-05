Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Doubs has posted 276 receiving yards on 27 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 39.4 yards per game.

Doubs vs. the Rams

Doubs vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Doubs will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams give up 218.5 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Rams have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Rams' defense is third in the league in that category.

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this year.

Doubs has received 21.7% of his team's 235 passing attempts this season (51 targets).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (118th in NFL).

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in four of seven games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Doubs has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (29.3% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

