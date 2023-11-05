Green Bay (2-5) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 38 in the outing.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's matchup between the Packers and Rams? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Packers vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In seven games this season, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter two times and have been behind five times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Rams have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost three times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging nine points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is allowing 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in five games.

Packers vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have been winning after the first half in two games this season and have been behind after the first half in five games.

The Rams have had the lead two times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Packers have won the second half four times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 10.7 points on average in the second half.

Through eight games this season, the Rams have lost the second half five times (1-4 in those games) and have won the second half three times (2-1).

