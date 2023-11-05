Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marathon County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spencer High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.