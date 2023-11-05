Will Luke Musgrave Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Luke Musgrave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Musgrave's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 9, Musgrave has 24 receptions for 198 yards -- 8.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 31 occasions.
Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Packers.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Musgrave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|24
|198
|110
|0
|8.3
Musgrave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
