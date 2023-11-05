Should you bet on Connor Murphy to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

