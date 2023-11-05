Blackhawks vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (6-3-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) at United Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN. The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent outing.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-210)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6
|Devils (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).
- Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 37.0% chance to win.
- Chicago has played five games this season with over 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|39 (7th)
|Goals
|24 (29th)
|36 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|34 (16th)
|17 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (26th)
|9 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (7th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks' 24 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 34 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
