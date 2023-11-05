Keep an eye on Jack Hughes and Connor Bedard in particular on Sunday, when the New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Devils (-210)

Devils (-210) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a leading scorer for Chicago, with seven points this season, as he has recorded five goals and two assists in 10 games.

Corey Perry is a top scorer for Chicago, with seven total points this season. In 10 games, he has scored two goals and provided five assists.

This season, Ryan Donato has two goals and three assists, for a season point total of five.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-3-0 record this season, with an .867 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 4 games, he has 98 saves, and has conceded 15 goals (4.2 goals against average).

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes has been a key contributor for New Jersey this season, collecting 20 points in 10 games.

Through 10 games, Jesper Bratt has scored seven goals and picked up 11 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's 11 points this season are via seven goals and four assists.

Akira Schmid (1-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .887% save percentage ranks 52nd in the NHL.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.9 Goals Scored 2.4 28th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 3.4 24th 6th 33.3 Shots 26.1 31st 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34.6 29th 1st 43.59% Power Play % 11.11% 29th 21st 75% Penalty Kill % 84.85% 9th

