Sunday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (6-3-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) at United Center sees the Devils as heavy road favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+180). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Trends

Chicago and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 10 games this season.

The Devils are 6-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with four upset wins (40.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Chicago is 3-4 when it is underdogs of +180 or longer on the moneyline.

