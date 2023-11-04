In the matchup between the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Huskies to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Washington vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (77.5) Washington 37, USC 33

Week 10 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

The Huskies are 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Washington has gone 3-4-1 against the spread.

There have been four Huskies games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 77.5 points, 16.0 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Trojans.

The Trojans have covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this year.

USC has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this season (0-1).

Eight of the Trojans' nine games with a set total have hit the over (88.9%).

The average total for USC games this year is 12.4 fewer points than the point total of 77.5 for this outing.

Huskies vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 40.4 20.6 41.8 20.2 38.0 21.3 USC 45.9 32.6 50.6 25.4 40.0 41.5

