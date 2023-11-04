Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 4?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev 2022-23 stats and insights
- In nine of 70 games last season, Kurashev scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Kurashev picked up four assists on the power play.
- He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.