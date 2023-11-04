The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) are 10-point favorites on the road versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a strong rush defense, with the Nittany Lions fourth in the country in that category, and the Terrapins 23rd. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: College Park, Maryland
  • Venue: SECU Stadium

Penn State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-10) 50.5 -400 +310
FanDuel Penn State (-9.5) 50.5 -400 +310

Penn State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Penn State has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Nittany Lions have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Terrapins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Penn State & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
Maryland
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

