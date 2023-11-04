The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Penn State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 38.9 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 11.5 points allowed per game) this season. Maryland is generating 418.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 340.5 total yards per contest (39th-ranked).

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Penn State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Penn State Maryland 392.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.4 (54th) 234.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.5 (34th) 175.1 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.9 (90th) 217.6 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (27th) 4 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 1,655 yards (206.9 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 482 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 460 yards (57.5 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 19 grabs for 148 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 43 catches for 550 yards (68.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has caught 18 passes for 214 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tyler Warren's 19 catches have yielded 165 yards and five touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,200 yards on 189-of-296 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 84 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has run the ball 88 times for 441 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Colby McDonald has piled up 37 carries and totaled 264 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones leads his team with 496 receiving yards on 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has 30 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 426 yards (53.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tai Felton's 29 receptions (on 51 targets) have netted him 394 yards (49.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

