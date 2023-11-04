Lucas Glover enters play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Glover at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Glover Odds to Win: +2500

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In his past five events, Glover has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

In his past five events, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Glover hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -9 275 2 14 4 5 $7M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Glover's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 36th.

Glover has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Glover finished 38th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Glover has played in the past year has been 83 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was poor, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Glover was better than 83% of the field (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Glover recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of two.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Glover carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Glover had fewer birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

At that last tournament, Glover's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.8).

Glover ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

