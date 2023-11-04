The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will see Chris Kirk in the field from November 2-4 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kirk has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Kirk has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -8 276 1 14 3 4 $3.9M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Kirk's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 44th.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

Kirk last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 64th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Kirk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,289 yards, 74 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 51st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Kirk was better than 37% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kirk fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Kirk had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Kirk's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average (8.8).

In that last tournament, Kirk carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Kirk ended the BMW Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kirk finished without one.

