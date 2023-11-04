The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) face off at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-200) Blackhawks (+165) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won three of those games.

Chicago has entered seven games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Chicago has played three games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 24 (26th) Goals 19 (29th) 23 (5th) Goals Allowed 32 (19th) 4 (23rd) Power Play Goals 3 (28th) 9 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 2.1 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 32 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 19th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.