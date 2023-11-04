Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center sees the Panthers as big road favorites (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+165). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

The Panthers have been victorious in three of their four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has had moneyline odds of -200 or shorter once this season, and won.

Chicago has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.

