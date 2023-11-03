Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Outagamie County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Xavier High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lodi, WI
