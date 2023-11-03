Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Dodge County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need.
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Randolph High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Lutheran High School at Horicon-Hustisford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Horicon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
