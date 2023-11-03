Bucks vs. Knicks November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, MSG
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last year, plus 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).
- Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He also drained 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Last season, Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.
- Jalen Brunson posted 24 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 31% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.
Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|Knicks
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|116
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
