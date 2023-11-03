Bucks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 3
The New York Knicks (2-3), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+225
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in league).
- The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (scoring 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential overall.
- These teams averaged a combined 232.9 points per game last season, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams gave up a combined 226.4 points per game last year, 1.1 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
- Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- New York compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread last season.
Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+175
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
