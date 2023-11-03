Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-111 loss to the Raptors, Portis put up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Portis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA last season, conceding 42 per game.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.1.

The Knicks conceded 13 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Bobby Portis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 19 10 3 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 25 10 12 3 1 0 0 10/28/2022 25 12 12 1 0 0 0

