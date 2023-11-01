Wisconsin (5-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 PM ET, at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Wisconsin's next matchup information

Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Broadcast: BTN

Top Wisconsin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Serah Williams 8 15.6 8.5 0.5 1.0 3.1 46.5% (46-99) 25.0% (3-12) Ronnie Porter 8 10.5 7.0 4.0 3.0 0.3 35.6% (32-90) 25.0% (9-36) Sania Copeland 8 10.1 2.3 3.5 1.5 0.3 46.8% (29-62) 35.7% (15-42) Brooke Schramek 8 8.8 6.4 2.3 0.5 0.1 36.9% (24-65) 35.5% (11-31) D'Yanis Jimenez 7 9.7 3.7 2.9 1.0 0.3 44.0% (22-50) 53.8% (7-13)

