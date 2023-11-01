Buy Tickets for Milwaukee Panthers Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 5-4, the Milwaukee Panthers' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Klotsche Center
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kendall Nead
|9
|18.2
|5.0
|1.8
|1.3
|0.2
|44.8% (69-154)
|30.8% (16-52)
|Kamy Peppler
|9
|13.3
|2.6
|5.9
|1.7
|0.0
|41.0% (41-100)
|36.4% (24-66)
|Angie Cera
|9
|10.4
|3.4
|2.3
|0.6
|0.1
|39.7% (29-73)
|31.0% (13-42)
|Jorey Buwalda
|9
|8.3
|7.0
|0.4
|0.7
|0.4
|51.9% (27-52)
|22.2% (2-9)
|Anna Lutz
|6
|9.5
|6.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.5
|52.3% (23-44)
|46.7% (7-15)
